Covestor Ltd Has $192,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.95. 336,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,160. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average of $305.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

