Covestor Ltd Increases Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 127.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CACI International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,483. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $359.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

