Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 12,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,892. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

