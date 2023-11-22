Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 653.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Crane were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

