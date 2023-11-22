Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

