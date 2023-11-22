Covestor Ltd Purchases 11,450 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 101.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 416,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,151. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

