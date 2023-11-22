Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,011 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,362. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

