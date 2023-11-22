Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1,180.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.69. 53,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,303. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

