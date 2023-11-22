Covestor Ltd Sells 856 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

QDEL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.23 and a beta of 0.33.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

