Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 405,282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,191.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $266,406.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,191.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,287. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

