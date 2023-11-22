CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $210.49 and last traded at $207.20, with a volume of 289971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.98.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.71, a P/E/G ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

