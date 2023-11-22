Cutler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $418.38. 2,355,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

