Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,339 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 3.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 991,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,438. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.