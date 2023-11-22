Cutler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,088 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 1,004,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,553. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

