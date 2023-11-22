Cutler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

