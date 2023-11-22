Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 13,547 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.4% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,906,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,482,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.