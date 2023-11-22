Cutler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

VZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 7,690,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,054,385. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

