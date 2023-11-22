CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. 708,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.