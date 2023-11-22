D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 6,742 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 344,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,541. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

