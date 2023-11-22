D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.88. 47,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,297. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

