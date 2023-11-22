D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 409,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.