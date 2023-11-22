D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 47,095 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,636. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.