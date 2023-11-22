D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 3.0 %

Shell stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

