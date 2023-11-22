D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 477,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,878. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.