D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,253. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

