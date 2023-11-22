D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after buying an additional 1,349,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 328,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

