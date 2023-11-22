D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,141 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.14. The stock had a trading volume of 636,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,792 shares of company stock worth $142,987,271. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

