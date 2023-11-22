D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 38,074 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

