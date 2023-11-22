D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.21. The company had a trading volume of 197,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,871. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $182.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

