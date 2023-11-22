D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,884,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,222. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.