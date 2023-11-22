D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.21. 779,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $129.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

