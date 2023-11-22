D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,973 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,869,000 after buying an additional 128,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 653,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,590,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,713,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,030,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after buying an additional 127,097 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,873 shares of company stock worth $75,354,118. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.54. 3,305,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,077,943. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $342.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.