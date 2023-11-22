D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,970 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12,044.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 249,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KMB stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
