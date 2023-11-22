Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,075,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 560,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 9.99% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,017,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.30. 357,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,655. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

