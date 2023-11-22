Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Down to $382.65

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.65, but opened at $360.98. Deere & Company shares last traded at $359.11, with a volume of 1,438,951 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

