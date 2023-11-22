Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740,825 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DE traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,560,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.23 and its 200-day moving average is $394.37. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.