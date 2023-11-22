Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,660 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

