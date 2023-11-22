DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

