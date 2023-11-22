Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Get Our Latest Report on Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
About Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Devolver Digital
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.