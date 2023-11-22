Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

About Devolver Digital

Shares of Devolver Digital stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 25.45 ($0.32). 1,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.75. The company has a market capitalization of £113.21 million and a P/E ratio of -169.67. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.88).

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

