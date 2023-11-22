Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE DEO traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $191.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
