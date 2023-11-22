DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. 335,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

