Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 174,318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 471,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,732. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

