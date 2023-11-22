Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Stake Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 3.75% of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %
AAPU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 55,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,005. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.
About Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
