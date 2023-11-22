Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.67

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 45527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Docebo
Docebo Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 53.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.