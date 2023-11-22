Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.67

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 45527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Docebo

Docebo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 53.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.