DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.40

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.40 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 12061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSW

DSW Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

DSW Capital Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.40. The stock has a market cap of £10.53 million and a PE ratio of 2,593.00.

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.