Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:DUKE traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.69 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 425,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,529. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.16. The stock has a market cap of £133.56 million, a PE ratio of 633.76 and a beta of 1.34. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.48).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

