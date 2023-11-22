Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Duke Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:DUKE traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.69 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 425,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,529. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.16. The stock has a market cap of £133.56 million, a PE ratio of 633.76 and a beta of 1.34. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.48).
Duke Royalty Company Profile
