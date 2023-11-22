DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. 652,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,393. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

