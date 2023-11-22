Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,562. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

