Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $634,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.99. 24,373,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,481,367. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $393.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.53.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

