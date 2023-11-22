E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 226 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,703,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 235,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,317,000 after buying an additional 221,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 604,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after buying an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.97.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

